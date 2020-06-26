J. Pauline "Polly" POOL
Lubbock- Judy Pauline (Polly) Pool went to be with her Lord on June 23, 2020 at the age of 86.

Polly was born to Robert and Ruth Southall in Humphreys Oklahoma, October 11, 1933.

Polly was a life long Baptist and a member of Broadview Baptist Church of Lubbock Texas. Visitation will be from 5pm - 7pm Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Resthaven. Funeral services will be held at Broadview Baptist Church on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10 am with Bro. Ed Clark & Bro. David Rhodes officiating.

Polly graduated high school at Humphreys Oklahoma in 1951. She then attended Draughts Business College at Amarillo Texas. She married Bill Pool on November 25, 1951.

Polly worked at the First National bank of Altus. Polly & Bill then moved to Tulsa, Okla. where she worked for Seismograph Company until moving to Plano, Texas, in 1961, where they lived for 13 years. She worked for Zelrich Steel Company, Collins Radio, and Texas Instruments.

They then moved to Lubbock Texas in 1974 where she was employed by Texas Tech University. She started her career there in the office of the Tech Motor Pool and went on to attain the position of Purchasing Supervisor for Building Maintenance and retired after serving 21 years.

After retirement, Polly volunteered for about 15 years at the gift shop of Covenant Hospital every Monday, and also volunteered at the U.M.C. Hospital on Fridays at the information desk.

For about 20 years she also cooked a Wednesday night meal for her beloved church family and also once a month for the Brotherhood Breakfast meetings.

Her friends and family will sorely miss Polly.

Survivors include: Her husband of 68 years, Bill Pool, of Lubbock, TX; a daughter, Sheri Keithley, & fiance, Jack Davis, of Lubbock, TX; a son, Brad Pool, & wife, Bari, of San Antonio, TX; a granddaughter, Stephanie Thode, & husband, Jason, along with their sons (Polly's great grandsons) William and Jay Daniel, of Frisco, TX; a grandson, Alex Keithley, of Lubbock, TX; a grandson, Dallas Pool, & wife, Amy, along with their twin girls (Polly's great granddaughters) Ali and Zoe, of Austin, TX; a granddaughter, Katy Pool of Dallas, TX; a grandson, David Keithley, & wife, Velvia, along with their daughter (Polly's great granddaughter) Johanna, of Huntsville, TX; a great granddaughter, Nicole Zadakis, & husband, Stephen, along with their son (Polly's great great grandson) Miles, of Jacksonville, FL.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
