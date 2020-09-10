Lubbock - Jacinto Ramon Rivera 61, of Lubbock passed away August 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born on October 1, 1958 to Thomas and Margarita Rivera. Jacinto was preceded in death by his granddaughter Angelica Lourdes Quintero and his father Thomas Rivera. Jacinto followed in his father's footsteps, Thomas Rivera, becoming a plumber by trade. He was a great pool player and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Jacinto is survived by his companion of 11 years Irma Vela of Lubbock. Children; J. Ramon Aguilar of Lubbock and mother Irma Aguilar, formerly of Lubbock; Vanessa (Matthew) Gonzalez of San Antonio, Francesca Rivera of Corpus Christi, Jacinto R. (Rachel) Rivera Jr of Lubbock, John Lucas Rivera of Dilly and their mother Lourdes "Lulu" Freeman of Wimberly, Tx. As well as numerous grandchildren & great- grandchildren. He also leaves to cherish his memory, his mother Margarita Rivera of Lubbock, 3 sisters, 5 brothers and a host of other nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins. A memorial service will be held on September 12, 2020 at 9:00 am for Jacinto at St. Michael's Church in Levelland with Father Jonathan Phillips officiating.



