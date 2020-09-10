1/1
Jacinto Ramon "John" Rivera Sr.
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacinto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock - Jacinto Ramon Rivera 61, of Lubbock passed away August 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born on October 1, 1958 to Thomas and Margarita Rivera. Jacinto was preceded in death by his granddaughter Angelica Lourdes Quintero and his father Thomas Rivera. Jacinto followed in his father's footsteps, Thomas Rivera, becoming a plumber by trade. He was a great pool player and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Jacinto is survived by his companion of 11 years Irma Vela of Lubbock. Children; J. Ramon Aguilar of Lubbock and mother Irma Aguilar, formerly of Lubbock; Vanessa (Matthew) Gonzalez of San Antonio, Francesca Rivera of Corpus Christi, Jacinto R. (Rachel) Rivera Jr of Lubbock, John Lucas Rivera of Dilly and their mother Lourdes "Lulu" Freeman of Wimberly, Tx. As well as numerous grandchildren & great- grandchildren. He also leaves to cherish his memory, his mother Margarita Rivera of Lubbock, 3 sisters, 5 brothers and a host of other nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins. A memorial service will be held on September 12, 2020 at 9:00 am for Jacinto at St. Michael's Church in Levelland with Father Jonathan Phillips officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved