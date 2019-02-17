|
|
Lubbock- Jack Bomar Billingsley, affectionately known as Bo, passed away February 12, 2019, with family by his side. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 70 years at 10:00am on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Quaker Avenue Baptist Church.
Bo was born on March 11, 1948, to Jack Wood and Fay Tice (Bomar) Billingsley in Lubbock, Texas. Bo was a road manager for the Joe Ely Band prior to his 30-year career as an iron worker.
Those left to share Bo's memories are his brother David Billingsley; son Don Billingsley and wife Jodie; grandson Garrett Billingsley; daughter Eva Billingsley; sister-in-law Barbara Raymond; nephew Buddy Billingsley and wife Paulina; nephew Michael Raymond; great nephew Jory Raymond, great nieces Haylee Vera and Destanee Raymond; and many other family and friends. Bo was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019