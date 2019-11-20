|
|
Lubbock- Jack Clendon Rigney, Sr. passed away peacefully at his home on the morning of November 16, 2019 at the age of 88 with family members gathered around him. He was born in Lubbock, Texas on January 9, 1931 to J.C. and Jewell Rigney.
Jack graduated from Lubbock High School in 1948 and received a Bachelor's degree from Abilene Christian College in 1953. While a student at Abilene Christian College he met Gloria Joan Anderson and they were married on June 21, 1953, at the Broadway Church of Christ. Together they had three children. They spent a beautiful life together traveling the world. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan on January 28, 2016.
Jack worked at the family business, Rigney Auto Parts, for 57 years. Rigney Auto Parts was started by his father J.C. Rigney in 1928. He was a member of the Sunset Church of Christ and had served on the mission committee at one time. He was a long-time member of the West Winds Brass Band of Lubbock. He served as president of the band for many years. He loved performing on his tuba in the summer concerts at Wagner Park. His favorite types of music to play were marches and German brass band tunes.
His other passions included missions work around the world, Christian education, and traveling, especially to Switzerland. Jack was known as "gadget man" by his kids and grandkids because of his many tools, toys, electronics, and cameras. Jack loved photography and built a darkroom into his home.
Jack and Joan Rigney were known for their hospitality. They hosted many parties and dinners at their house, and for nearly 50 years served Sunday lunch to friends and family. Many kids and adults have called the Rigney house their home away from home.
Jack is survived by daughters, Linda Patterson and husband Dr. Philip Patterson of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Donna Hamil and husband Lonnie Hamil of Lubbock; son, Jack Rigney, Jr and wife Alicia Rigney of Lubbock; grandchildren: Amy Hazzard, Andrew Patterson, Joshua Patterson, Ross Hamil, Reed Hamil, Jacob Hamil, Jenny Rigney, Jack Rigney III, and Kendall Rigney; brother, David Rigney of Lake Charles L.A. and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive guests from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Sunset Church of Christ.
Interment will follow at City of Lubbock Cemetery. Please visit www.resthavenfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
The family also wishes to express their love and appreciation to Miss Ivory Weaver who took such loving care of Jack in his last weeks. Memorials may be made to: Lubbock Christian Schools, 2604 Dover Ave, Lubbock, TX 79407, Spring Creek Ministries - Lonnie and Donna Hamil, 5109 82nd St Ste. 7-1211, Lubbock, TX 79424 or Ukraine Summer Youth Camp Mission - Alicia Rigney, C/O Sunset Church of Christ, 3723 34th St, Lubbock, TX 79410.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019