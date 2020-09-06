Arlington- Jack Douglas Wages died August 29, 2020 in the Texas Resource Arlington Memorial Hospital with cancer.



Celebration of Life: Will be held at a later date.



Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Hospice Health Care of Texas, 6100 Western Place, Suite 105, Fort Worth, Texas 76107. This was his last wish.



Jack loved God; his wife, Delouis McCarrell Wages of 61 years; his nephew; his Arkansas Family; his Hospice nurses; his church, First Baptist Church of Arlington; and Sunday School Class. He loved his many friends and he loved his puppies, Molly and Milly.



His philosophy was the "Bloom where you are planted"; he was born April 5, 1938 in Lubbock, Texas.



He graduated from Arlington High School in 1956, North Texas State University in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science, a Master's Degree of Science at the University of Texas in Austin, 1964, and his PhD. Degree from University of Tennessee in 1968. Jack served in the Army active reserves for 10 years. Jack taught at Texas Tech University from 1968-2000. He taught English Literature and loved reading and doing research. He retired from Texas Tech as a Professor Emeritus after teaching 32 years. He moved back to Arlington in 2000 and was very active in many organizations in Arlington, Grapevine and Fort Worth.



He donated his body to UT Southwestern Medical Center; he wanted to continue teaching.



