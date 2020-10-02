1/1
JACK HART ROMANS
Ropesville- Jack H. Romans was born on December, 16 1927 in Odessa, Texas to William Leon and Josephine Hodo Romans. Jack passed away after a brief illness on September 24, 2020 at the age of 92. He has been a resident of Lubbock and Ropesville, Texas the majority of his life.

As a young man, Jack served in the Merchant Marine and then began a long and successful career as a sales representative. In 1988, after retiring from GTE at the age of 60, he became a full-time sales rep for HUCO Products in Lubbock. Jack was still working part-time for HUCO at the time of his death, 32 years later.

He is survived by his wife, Thelma, and his four children, Cherie Jenkins (Roy) of Ropesville, Marianne Cline (Bob) of Dallas, Micki Oates (Bill) of Ropesville, and Thomas Jack Romans (Angie) of Lubbock, three stepchildren, Carol Scarborough (Joe) of Lubbock, Brian Echols of Clovis, NM, and Leah Echols of Lubbock, four grandchildren, Scott Jenkins (Olivia), Chris Jenkins (Lacy), Veronica Polito (Tony), and Jeffrey Romans, three step-grandchildren, Kathleen Kienle, Evan Kienle, and Shelbielynn Jaenke, three great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Inurnment service will be at City of Lubbock Cemetery on Monday, October 5 at 11 a.m.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
