Brownfield, Tx- Services for Jack Marshall Holmes, 87, of Brownfield will be held at 2pm on March 10, 2020 at Brownfield Funeral Home Chapel.
Jack was born on October 20, 1932 in Cooper, Texas to Marshall and Lela Holmes. He graduated high school and worked in the oil field for over 42 years. Jack married Billie on September 5, 1952 in Brownfield and they were married for over 50 years. He was a great husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a giving, happy go lucky practical joker who loved unconditionally and never complained. Jack is preceded in death by his wife, Billie Wanda Holmes; daughter, Deborah; parents, Marshall and Lela Holmes; and 2 brothers, Glen and Herold Holmes.
Jack is survived by 4 children, Jackie Glover and husband Ron of North Ft. Myers, Fl, Marshal Ray Holmes of Lubbock, Regina Andrews and husband Rickey of Colorado City, Sh'lane Greenfield and husband Sammy of Brownfield: 10 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Mary Smith; brother, Ray Holmes; and 2 SPECIAL FRIENDS, Marcie Matta and Tina Moreno.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020