Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
1936 - 2019
Jack Hopkins Obituary
Lubbock- Jack D. Hopkins of Lubbock, TX died Saturday, September 28,2019 in St. Francisville, LA while visiting family. Jack was born November 17, 1936 in San Jose, CA to Johnny and Alma Hopkins. He was preceded in death by his wife JoAnn Shew Hopkins in 1990 and brother Norvel Gene Hopkins. Survivors include wife Tommy Hopkins; daughter Rebecca Hopkins and son Earl Hopkins, both of Lubbock; stepdaughters Tammi Priddy and husband Ritchie of St. Francisville, LA, Kelli Bilbo and husband Ronnie of Lubbock; and sisters Darlene Foster of Woodward, OK and Donna Wright and husband Mickey of Hot Springs, AR.

Jack is also survived by seven grandchildren: Courtney Hopkins, Bethany Hopkins, Dillon Hopkins, Ben Priddy, Aaron Priddy, Brendan Bilbo and Hayden Bilbo, and five great-grandchildren.

Jack was in the freight business until he retired. He was a long standing member of Calvary Baptist Church. Services will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 6th at Resthaven Funeral Home from 2:00- 4:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the or Calvary Baptist Church.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
