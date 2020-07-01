Lubbock- Jack Mann Stanley, 83 of Lubbock passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. He was born on February 04, 1937 to Jack Sidney and Annie Juanita (Daniel) Stanley in Henderson, TX. Jack was a graduate of Lubbock High School. He proudly served his county in the United States Marines from 1954-1957 as a tank crewman. For the last 20 years Jack transported cars for local dealerships including Lone Star Auto Auction.Jack is survived by his daughters, Kelly Brownfield (Milt) and Tracy Morris (Michael) of Lubbock; son Carter Stanley of Fort Worth; brother, Joe Bruce Stanley(Ginny) of New Mexico; 5 grandchildren, Audra McDougal, Jimmy Smiley, Trae Smiley, Landon Smiley, and Clay Slagle and 4 great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Juanita Stanley.Memorial services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10 AM at Combest Family Memorial Chapel.