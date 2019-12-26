|
|
Granbury- February 11, 1932 - December 21, 2019
Granbury - Graveside service for Jack, 87, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Cow Creek Cemetery in Dublin, Texas, with Rev. Don Stanley officiating.
Jack was born in Eudora, Arkansas on February 11, 1932 to the late, Madge Martin and Carrie Mae Mathis. He married Libby Mitchell Hooks on June 19, 1989, in Proctor, Texas.
Jack proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was known as a "Jack of all trades" having been a cars salesman, owner of several businesses and served as a Justice of the Peace in Comanche County.
Jack is survived by his wife, Libby Mathis; children, Jackie Hopmann, and husband, Randy, Tammy Smith, and husband, Lyndell, Julie Keller, and husband, Ron, Rickey Franklin, and wife, Julie; granddaughters, Kim Turley, Mackenzie Huff, and husband, Chad, Maggie Smith, and Rachel Franklin; grandsons, Brad Simpson, Rowdy Keller, and wife, Jessica, Calvin Smith, and Daniel Franklin; six great grandchildren; cousin (like a brother,) John Dodson, and wife, Sammy; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jack was preceded in death by his son, Lonny Mathis; his parents Madge Martin and Carrie Mae Mathis; sister, Katie Mathis; and brother, Arthur "Snook" Mathis.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses and staff at The Courtyards at Lake Granbury, and Envoy Hospice for the special care, love and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cow Creek Cemetery Association or The Chapel on Eagles Bluff.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019