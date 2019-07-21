Lubbock- Surrounded by family, Jack Stanley Scarborough was received into Heaven on July 19, 2019 after a short, but courageous, battle with cancer. Visitation will be Monday, July 22nd from 6-8 pm at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. His Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, July 23 at 11 am at St. Luke's UMC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Jack's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.



Born December 19, 1946 in Lubbock, Jack grew up in Petersburg, Texas where he was a star athlete. He graduated from Texas Tech University and married his high school sweetheart, Cindy Wilson, in 1968. For 41 years, he was an active member of St. Luke's and the Crusaders Sunday School class. Jack was devoted to his work family at Scarborough Specialties, which he founded in 1992. He loved traveling, the mountains of Ruidoso, the game of golf, quail hunting, cooking out, the Red Raiders, and time with friends. More than anything, Jack treasured every moment with his wife Cindy, their kids, and eight grandchildren who call him Pap.



Jack is survived by his wife Cindy; daughter, Jill Jacobus (Jay) and children Jake, Jud, and Justus; son, Stan Scarborough (Amanda) and children Banner, Hope, and Lily: daughter, Lee Bryant (Tory) and children Devyn and Zeke; brother, Jerry Scarborough (Janette); sister, Judy Sell (George); and sister-in-law, Cathy Wilson. Jack was preceded in death by his parents J.B. and Betty Scarborough.



Memorial donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Living Water International, or St. Luke's UMC. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 21 to July 22, 2019