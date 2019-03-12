|
Levelland- Jack Van Ness, age 83, passed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on March 9, 2019 at home in Levelland, Texas. Visitation is Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Krestridge Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Services will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church in Levelland, Pastor Robert Burns officiating. Interment will follow in the City of Levelland cemetery.
Jack was born May 10, 1935 in Shawnee, OK to the late Carl Van Ness and the late Rhoda DeShong. He married the love of his life, Virginia Smith on July 18, 1953. Jack worked as Press Foreman at the Levelland Compress his entire career before retiring in 2005.
He served in the United States Army from 1956-1958 and was active reserve for 6 years. He loved fishing and was an amazing story teller of his life events. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He served as deacon of First Assembly of God for several years.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, June Priske and his neice, Rhonda Wanca. Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his daughters Janet Shugart, Becky (Steve) Thompson, Jennifer (Gary) Sisson; grandchildren, Carrie (Sid) Gray, Melissa (Josh Coleman) Shugart, Jason (Denise) Sisson, Scott (McCall) Sisson, Jordan Sisson (Rhonda Collier), Chase Thompson (Crystal Carnes) and Kaci Thompson (Ryan Cook), 10 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandsons.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory at www.krestridgefuneralhometx.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019