Jack Wesley Barber


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jack Wesley Barber Obituary
Amarillo- Jack Wesley Barber was born July 16, 1958 to Bud and Shirley Barber in Muleshoe Texas. Jack was raised by his grandparents Whit and Dora Barber and his parents Bud and Mary Barber. Jack went to heaven on March 18, 2019.

Jack is survived by Tammye Barber, daughter Jackye Barber and grandson Tayden Barber, daughter Tacye Barber, Brett and grandsons Brayden and Kaleb Hudson, mother Mary Barber, sister Rebecca and husband William, nephew John Netzinger, Uncle Ronnie Barber, nephews Craig and children, Brett, Tori, Garrett, and Trent Barber, nephew Chris and wife Glynnis, son Blake Barber, brothers Nick and Tracy Teter, Aunt Myra and Uncle Doug Grimes, and brother-in-law Jimmie Hicks. Jack had many loving relatives and friends. Jack's constant companion was his mastiff Takota.

A celebration of Jack's life will be at 4:00 p.m. , Friday, March 22, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel in Amarillo, lead by Pastor Ruby Moultrie. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any Happy State Bank: Jack Barber Memorial/Tayden Barber.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
