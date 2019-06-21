|
Lubbock- Jackie Baldwin, 80 of Lubbock passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was born October 4, 1938 to Carl and Bessie (Hambright) Baldwin in Winters, Texas. Jackie graduated from Winters High School. He married Betty (McMillan) Baldwin November 14, 1959. They relocated to Amarillo in 1964 and then to Lubbock in 2017. Jackie worked for Bell Helicopter for 22 years before retiring Kraft food for 10 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He will be deeply missed by all.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Betty; his children, Karen Murfee and husband Patrick, Darrell Baldwin and wife Ranelle, David Baldwin, Marta Baldwin; sister-in-law, Carolyn Baldwin; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gene Baldwin; sisters, LaVanda Hightower and Ouita Awalt.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 21 to June 22, 2019