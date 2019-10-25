|
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Jackie Duncan, 84, of Carrollton, Texas will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, October 26, 2019. Graveside services will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:00 pm Friday and from 9:00-10 AM, Saturday at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Jackie by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.
Jackie peacefully passed away October 22, 2019, at her home in Carrollton surrounded by family members and her Hospice caregivers. Jackie was born January 23, 1935 in Greenville, TX to John H. Billington and Gertrude Billington.
Jackie started to work at American State Bank, Lubbock, TX in 1954 and retired in 1994 as Vice-President. She was an active member of the church of Christ all her life and was a member of West Main church of Christ at the time of her passing.
Loved ones left to cherish her memories include children Steve and Helen Duncan of Amarillo, TX, Susan and Lloyd Cody of Shallowater, TX and Kevin and Lynne Duncan of Carrollton, TX. She is also survived by grandchildren Shaun and Carleigh Cody, Chris and Sarah Cody, Jennifer and Philip Bowman, Kimberly and K T Anguish and Jonathan Duncan, as well as 9 great grandchildren with one on the way, twin sister Billie Billington Winters of Lubbock, TX, two special puppies Krissy and Sissy, and a host of extended family, friends and those she met and influenced with her kindness over the years in Lubbock and Carrollton. She was also personally cared for by Dr. Thomas of Texas Oncology with round the clock care by Aspen Hospice until her passing.
She is preceded in death by her parents, by husband Leslie A. Duncan, and by siblings Rosa Lee Simpson, Jack T. Billington, Marie Owens, Dorothy Truell, Irene Thomas and Junior Billington.
Jackie loved to work in her yard and garden, had two green thumbs and loved any type of flower. Her grandchildren were her rock after Leslie passed away and she actively supported all their efforts in school, church and sports. Most importantly, she loved the Lord and is now and for eternity walking with Him as she has been welcomed into His presence.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019