Home

POWERED BY

Services
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
at the family home
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackie Browning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie Dean Browning


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jackie Dean Browning Obituary
Lubbock- Jackie Dean Browning passed away Tuesday January 7, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at the family home today from 3 - 6 pm for family and friends. Jackie Dean Browning was born May 21, 1938 in Brownfield Texas, to the parentage of Geraldine Clements and Cecil Browning. The family moved back to Lubbock where Jack attended school finishing up at Lubbock High. He worked construction for a few years, then entered the Navy in 1960 serving several tours on destroyers during the Cuban missile crisis and Vietnam. Jack met his wife Jeannie in San Diego and they married after 29 days in Yuma, AZ. They were married for 45 years. Jack is survived by his wife Jeannie, sons, David Browning, Paul Ozgunduz (Cyndi), John Ozgunduz (Carla) and James Ozgunduz (Kelly), brother Billie Gene Moyers (Paula) and sister Johnnie Allen (Don), 10 grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his Mother, Father, grandparents, two brothers and one sister. Services to be held at a later date.

logo


logo

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jackie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -