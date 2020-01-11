|
Lubbock- Jackie Dean Browning passed away Tuesday January 7, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at the family home today from 3 - 6 pm for family and friends. Jackie Dean Browning was born May 21, 1938 in Brownfield Texas, to the parentage of Geraldine Clements and Cecil Browning. The family moved back to Lubbock where Jack attended school finishing up at Lubbock High. He worked construction for a few years, then entered the Navy in 1960 serving several tours on destroyers during the Cuban missile crisis and Vietnam. Jack met his wife Jeannie in San Diego and they married after 29 days in Yuma, AZ. They were married for 45 years. Jack is survived by his wife Jeannie, sons, David Browning, Paul Ozgunduz (Cyndi), John Ozgunduz (Carla) and James Ozgunduz (Kelly), brother Billie Gene Moyers (Paula) and sister Johnnie Allen (Don), 10 grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his Mother, Father, grandparents, two brothers and one sister. Services to be held at a later date.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020