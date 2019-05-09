Wolfforth- Jackie Dill passed away May 6, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. today, May 9, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 76 years at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Quaker Avenue Church of God followed by a graveside at Terry County Memorial Park in Brownfield, Texas. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Jackie's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.



Jackie Dill was born on June 19, 1942, to Rufus and Ava Ruark Dill in Marfa, TX. Jackie married Earlene Holland on May 26, 1960, at the Foursquare Church in Brownfield, TX. Jackie attended Texas Tech for one year and then decided he wanted to farm. He farmed throughout his life in Terry, Gaines, and Yoakum counties. His hobbies included driving his favorite John Deere tractor, enjoying his grandchildren, reading Louis Lamar novels, and searching for the perfect piece of land.



During the fall of 1963, Jack attended the Church of God in Brownfield, Texas the Pastor at that time was Reverend Bill Williams. On one Sunday morning, under the Pastor's anointed preaching, Jackie made his way to the altar and made the change that would define his life, he gave his life to Jesus Christ. After that, his faith took the utmost importance in all that he did. He studied the Bible every day, attended church when the doors were open, he taught the youth class and eventually became the District Youth Director. The Church of God moved location to Hester street, and Reverend Charles Prince was the pastor. Jackie began teaching a class for the young married couples that attended the Church. In 1974 him and his family moved and began attending the Hobbs Church of God. Shortly thereafter, he began his role as the clerk for the Hobbs Church of God. Approximately 4 years after the move, he began teaching the adult Sunday school class. He continued in both roles for 40 years. After moving to Lubbock in 2013, he continued working several various roles at the Quaker Street Church of God. He loved to teach the Word of God and enjoyed these responsibilities. He was very grateful for any and all opportunities to serve the Lord.



Survivors include his spouse, Earlene Dill; children, Sandra Annette Dill, Angela G. Lindendill, Jackie Darrell Dill, Jr., Timothy Paul Dill; grandchildren, Zachary Scott Dill, Ashley Leeann Guerra and husband, Jason; Dallas Lee Fortner, John Paul Schnaubert, and Eden Lily Dill; great-grandchildren, Landan Clarence Dill, Lucas Lee Guerra, Logan David Guerra, Laura Annabel Schnaubert, John Paul Schnaubert, Jr.; and siblings, Rufus Lynn Dill and wife, Kim; and Rick Eugene Dill and wife, Kathy.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Ava Gay Dill. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2019