Lubbock- Jackie Ruth Shaw passed away on March 8, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 68 years at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Jackie Ruth was born on May 12, 1951, to Bobby and Patsy (Milburn) Mosley in Big Spring, Texas.
Jackie had an amazing faith, and if you were going through anything, she was your prayer warrior. She was a manicurist and therapist. She loved God and dearly loved her family, she never met a stranger, and within seconds of meeting her, you were her friend! Jackie enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family. She enjoyed traveling. One of her favorite things was cooking, if you had the pleasure of having one of her meals, you know she was an excellent cook. Jackie's favorite place on earth was Disneyland. She always said that if she could retire and just be a trash picker-upper at Disneyland, she would do it in a heartbeat. Who wouldn't want to work at the happiest place on earth? Jackie loved Christmas and found great joy watching the family go on a scavenger hunt for their gifts. She enjoyed decorating her house, and I mean every inch of her home.
Survivors include her companion, Larry L. Davidson; daughter, Patricia England, and husband, Ray; son, Jon Shaw, and wife, Tweety; stepdaughter, Alissa Tubbs and husband, Jake; stepson, Heath Davidson and wife, Lindsey; thirteen grandchildren, Russell England, and wife, Elizabeth, Zach England wife, Miranda, Brian England and wife, Morgan, Shelby Helvey and husband, Marshall, Mia Perkins, Cameron Shaw, Camille Shaw, Logan Shaw, Trenton Tubbs, Trevor Tubbs, Jak Davidson, Austin Davidson, and Stella Davidson; three great-grandchildren, Allie England, Aiden England, and Lilian Ruth England; brother, Bobby Ray Mosley; niece, Sarah Hort and husband, Clay; and nephew, Milt Mosley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bobby Jiggs Mosley and Patsy Ann Marsh, and husband, Benny Shaw.
The family of Jackie Ruth Shaw has designated the Team Gleason Foundation, PO BOX 24493, New Orleans, LA 70184, for memorial contributions donated in her memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020