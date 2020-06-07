Jackie Stephenson
1945 - 2020
Lubbock- Jackie Jean Stephenson, 74, was granted her angel wings on May 30, 2020, following a lengthy illness.

Jackie was born July 14, 1945, in Artesia, New Mexico, a daughter of the late William Marvin "Steve" and Inez (Farris) Stephenson. She spent her childhood traveling West Texas and Eastern New Mexico before her family settled in Lubbock. Jackie was a 1963 graduate of Monterey High School. In November of that same year, she married her first husband Paul Cowley, who blessed her with their two daughters. She worked many jobs in her life, including a photography darkroom assistant with Herald Photo in Lubbock, as cafeteria personnel in Union School District in Terry County, a bookkeeper with West Texas Hospital, a bookkeeper and payroll clerk at Caprock Home Health, and a payroll clerk at Tyco Fire Products. Jackie was known for her quick wit, charm, sarcasm, and unyielding love for her family and friends. Jackie enjoyed baton twirling, volleyball, traveling across the United States, needlework, square dancing, movies, and watching her grandchildren grow. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

Jackie is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline Shontal (Cowley) Carruth and Paula Danielle (Cowley) Ferguson, both of Lubbock; her grandchildren, Daniel and wife Kelsey Ferguson of Austin, TX, Sarah Ferguson and fiance Katie Beck of North Richland Hills, TX, Tara Carruth, Jennifer (Lawson) Carruth both of Lubbock, TX; and great-granddaughters Isabella and Vanessa. She is also survived by her sisters, Darla (Stephenson) Cope of Irving, TX, and Penny (Stephenson) Jordan of Lubbock, TX; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, her brother William "Bill" and wife Betty (Wheatley) Stephenson, and a grandson Tanner Carruth.

A memorial service will be held on June 27, 2020, at 4:00 pm at Connect Church in Lubbock, TX. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to UMC Cancer Center or Hospice of Lubbock.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
