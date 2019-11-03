|
|
Slaton- Jacky R. Miller, 67, of Slaton, passed away November 1, 2019 after a sudden illness.
The family will have a visitation Sunday November 3, 2019 from 1:30 to 3:30 PM at Englunds. Memorial services will be 2:00 pm Monday November 4, 2019 at the Baptist Church in Gilliland, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton.
Jacky was born April 29, 1952, to Oliver Royce and Florence Altheas (Whatley) Miller in Knox City. He graduated from Munday High School in 1970, attended Cisco Junior College and later graduated from Texas Tech University with his Bachelor's and Master Degree in Agricultural Education. He married Paula Pendleton on July 5th, 1975 in Munday, TX. Jacky started his teaching career with Rotan ISD in 1976 thru 1978. They moved to Slaton in 1978 and continued his career with Slaton ISD. In1992 he went to New Deal ISD until 1999. He changed careers in 1999 to becoming a Conductor and later an Engineer on the Santa Fe Railroad, retiring in August of 2018. He was a member of the U.T, A. Jacky enjoyed his family, especially the grandkids and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bobby R. Miller; and a sister, Jennifer Miller.
Jacky is survived by his wife, Paula of Slaton; two sons, Jarrod and wife, Amber Miller of Lubbock, and Jay and wife, Alicia Miller of Keller; along with and four grandchildren, Madeleline, Harrison, Jaxon, and Lexi .
The family suggest memorials to the , or .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019