Lubbock- Jacqueline Rae Wyckoff Hastings passed away on Monday May 27th. She was born in Topeka, Kansas in 1933 to Ray and Charlotte Wyckoff. She grew up in Austin Texas, graduated from Austin High School and met and married Patrick Warren Hastings. They moved to Lubbock from Houston in 1957. Jacque was involved in many genealogical societies in Lubbock and was a lifetime member of The Women's Club in Lubbock. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church Lubbock. She worked for the University Medical Center as an administrator and was in charge of fundraising and volunteers. She would organize the Children's Miracle Network and M.A.S.H. events. Pat and Jacque were very active in the Heart of the Plains Kennel Club and raised Afghan Hounds, Yorkshire Terriers and Wire-haired Dachshunds for about 30 years. Jacque owned JPatricks Antiques and Collectibles on 34th Street for many years.



She is survived by her sister Carol Goeking and her husband Charles Goeking of Spring TX, her daughter Franki Surratt and her husband Stephen Surratt of San Antonio tx , two grandsons Johnathan Surratt, Patrick Surratt and his wife Kelly of Mckinney TX and three great-granddaughters, Eloise, Lucie and Tessa.



Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Sanders Memorial Chapel with the Reverend Jay Abernathy officiating. Graveside services will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Sanders Funeral Home. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2019