Lubbock- Jackie Ubleman, 80, of Lubbock, passed away on May 24th, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 on May 28, 2020 at the Lubbock Cemetery. Jackie was born on Feb. 3, 1940. While she spent most of her life in California, she moved to Lubbock after retirement to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She was the mother of three... Mike, Bill, and Wendy. She was Granny to Mike's kids, Bobby & Katie, and Bill's kids, Ronnie & Gini. Great-Granny to Gini's Adeline & Charlotte, and to Wyatt, Bobby's son. Jackie is also survived by her brother John Bond, his wife Pam, and their 2 daughters Amy & Vicki. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Wendy Burkett, and the father of her children, Bob Woodard. Jackie was a well-loved member of Community Christian Church and will be missed by her many friends there.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2020