Lubbock- Jaime G. Valdez passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. We will gather to recite the Holy Rosary Sunday at 2:00 pm at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. In support of our city officials and the health of our community, the seating is limited due to the social distancing requirement set by Governor Abbott. We will celebrate his life of 58 years at 11:00 am on Monday, May 11, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church. You are invited to visit www.memorialdesigners.net where the rosary will be streamed live; you may view his life tribute as well as sign the virtual guestbook and share your memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icons.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020