Lubbock- The family of Jalil Soltani will celebrate his life of 68 years at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. He passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days on this page. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.