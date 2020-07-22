1/1
Jalil Soltani
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jalil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- The family of Jalil Soltani will celebrate his life of 68 years at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. He passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days on this page. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Service
10:00 AM
live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved