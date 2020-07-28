Levelland- On July 24, 2020, James "Jim" Albert Montgomery, loving husband, father, and grandfather, went to be with his Lord. James "PA" Montgomery was born in Stamford, TX on September 22, 1927 to James Patterson Montgomery, Jr. and Katherine Lee Smith Montgomery.
Jim graduated high school in Lakeview, TX then headed to Lubbock where he attended Texas Tech University, graduating in 1948 with a Bachelors of Business Administration degree. Jim then went on to teach typing in Sundown, TX until he was drafted in the US Army on April 5, 1951. After boot camp he married his sweetheart, Mildred Montgomery on September 9, 1951. He was stationed at Fort Gordon in Augusta, GA where he worked as a teacher, showing enlisted men how to be instructors. After his discharge in 1953, he stayed on as a civilian instructor.
In 1954, Jim and Mildred moved to Amarillo, TX where he worked at the Air Force Base. In 1957, Jim became a father to his only son, James Mart Montgomery. While living in Amarillo, he also decided to return to school, and earned his Master's degree in Education at West Texas State University (now West Texas A&M) in Canyon, TX.
After once again finishing school, Jim went to work for the Social Security Administration where he stayed until 1960, when he bought Hockley County Abstract and moved his family to Levelland, TX. He worked land title until his retirement in 1999.
Jim was a social man and very community minded and he served on numerous boards. From 1973-1976 he was Mayor of Levelland, and he served 15 years on the South Plains College Board of Regents. He was a proud member of the Levelland Noon Lions Club, and he also served as a commissioner for the Little League Baseball of Levelland. Jim was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Levelland Lodge #1236, A.F. & A.M., as well as the Scottish Rite Valley of Lubbock. Jim was very active in the First United Methodist Church of Levelland and cherished his church family dearly.
Jim is preceded in death by his father, James P.; his mother, Katherine; wife, Mildred; son, Mart; and granddaughter, Bronwen Lee Montgomery.
Those left to cherish his lifelong memories are a granddaughter, Denise Montgomery of Levelland, TX; two grandsons, Gabriel Montgomery of Lamesa, TX, and Patrick Montgomery of Levelland, TX; a sister, Pat Hillis and several nieces and nephews along with many friends and neighbors who will miss him dearly.
A time of reflection and family visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 6 - 8 PM at Krestridge Funeral Home, 505 Austin Street, Levelland, TX 79336. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11 AM in the sanctuary of the First United Methodist Church, 1011 Houston Street, Levelland, TX 79336 with the Rev. Wendell Horn officiating. Interment will follow at 1 PM at Resthaven Memorial Park, Lubbock, TX.
