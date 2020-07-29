Lubbock- Hazel Louise Smith, April 26, 1934 - May 24, 2020; James Andrew Smith, August 8, 1933 - July 24, 2020. Hazel grew up in Portales, New Mexico, the daughter to Charles and Bernice Swinney. Shortly after high school she moved to Albuquerque where she worked as an insurance agent. She enjoyed gardening and crocheting.James grew up in North Dakota, the son to Walter and Martha Smith. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy serving from 1951-1955. After honorable discharge, he worked as a contractor. He settled in Albuquerque, New Mexico where he owned Tuffy's Plumbing until retiring. He enjoyed sports and the old John Wayne movies. He was most proud of his service to America.It was in 1965 that the couple met and married.Those left to cherish their memory are their daughter, Lisa Cortez and husband Felix of Lubbock. Hazel also leaves behind her son, David Paul Gillette; and six grandchildren.Both were preceded in death by their parents. Hazel was also preceded in death by one daughter, Marie Elizabeth Gillette.Private graveside services will be held at a later date.