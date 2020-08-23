Levelland- James "Jimmy" Andrew Richey, 55, of Levelland passed from this life on August 18, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, August 28, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Wolfforth.



He was born February 27, 1965 in Lubbock to Anne and Bobby Richey. Jimmy graduated from South Plains College in May 1986 with an Associate in Applied Science. He continued his education at Wayland Baptist University where he received his Bachelor of Science in Occupational Education in November 1994 and his Master Degree in Education in May 1998.



Jimmy served as a police officer for the City of Littlefield. He was an assistant professor at South Plains College in Law Enforcement Technology.



He had a passion for service to people, was enthusiastic about cooking and various cultures of food and flavor. Jimmy enjoyed talking to friends and co-workers, specifically his students in law enforcement. He was a big influence to his students and provided guidance and encouragement to them to follow their dreams.



Jimmy was a fanatic of Dallas Stars Hockey. He was a great conversationalist and loved by his wife, son, family and friends.



He is survived by his wife, Christina Richey; son, Hunter James Richey; parents, Anne and Bobby Richey; and brothers, Bobby Richey, Jr. and Larry Allen.



Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home. (806) 897-1111



