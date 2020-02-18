|
Levelland- James Arthor Haile, 89, of Levelland Nursing Home passed away February 15, 2020. He was born in Sipe Springs, Texas on May 17, 1930. James "Dock" had a career in the oil field, working for Roberts Well Service and Pool Well Service. He served in the Army during the Korean war, and had a passion for fishing, buying lottery tickets, and having a servant's heart. He is survived by daughters, Pat (Randy) Coffman, Kathy (Chuck) Jerome, Donette Haile, 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by a sister Peggy Abernathy, his brother-in-law Tom Nations and sister-in-law Judy Nations. Mr. Haile was preceded in death by 2 sons: Elton Eugene and Jerry Don Haile, his father and mother: Ernest and Ada Mae Haile, One brother and Four sisters. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church, Levelland at 2 PM, Wednesday, February 19, 2020, with interment following at City of Levelland Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6-8 pm, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020