Lubbock- James Arthur Garza passed away on April 23, 2020. We will celebrate his life of 83 years with a rosary at 10:00 am and service at 11:00 am on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. In support of our city officials and the health of our community, no other guests will be allowed to attend the in-person event at this time. A live stream of the services is available and available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to participate in the virtual viewing and sign a virtual guestbook by selecting the icon and below the obituary is a place to share memories and expressions of sympathy. James Arthur Garza was born on January 12, 1937, to Arthur and Hazel Garza in Wichita Falls, TX. Upon graduating from Wichita Falls High School in 1955, he immediately began working for the Western Union Telegraph Company. James spent the next 32 years with the company, traveling throughout West Texas, Oklahoma and Eastern New Mexico in his early career. One of the stops in Brownfield, TX gave him the opportunity of meeting his lifelong wife, Risalda. They were married in 1957 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Brownfield, TX. James and Risalda eventually moved and settled in Lubbock, TX in 1964 with their two sons. James was involved with his church, family and community. He loved people and never met a stranger. He was a conservative man, but also was a very giving soul. During his time in Lubbock he raised his boys to be good citizens and was incredibly involved in their endeavors. He continued to work after his retirement with Cinemark theatres helping them in West Texas. James loved traveling with his family, especially his grandsons. He always spoke about the trips and adventures in his life to all his friends. His desire to always be working with his hands and create things kept him occupied throughout his aging years. His ability to help people and fix things brought him closer to others. His contagious smile will be missed! Survivors include his two sons, James Anthony Garza (Melissa Reddin), and Gary (Venita) Garza; and three grandsons, Brady (Hayli) Garza, Dawson Garza, and Colton Garza. He was preceded in death by his wife, Risalda Garza; parents, Arthur Rogers Garza and Hazel Ruth Garza; and his sister, Peggy Ruth Carpenter. The family of James Arthur Garza has designated Hospice of Lubbock, https://www.covenanthealth.org/hospice-of-lubbock/donate/ for memorial contributions donated in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020