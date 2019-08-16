|
Lubbock- Born on August 28, 1938, James Bolton Eby departed Planet Earth on August 10, 2019 at age 80. His career as a Landscape Architect was devoted to beautifying the planet, and he completed projects in landscape and irrigation design and contracting from Los Angeles to Atlanta. He developed properties in Lubbock for many years, and then taught Golf Course Design and Landscape Technology at Western Texas College in Snyder for over 15 years. His greatest pride was in the career accomplishments of his students.
James was a graduate of Monterey High, and received his B.S. from Texas Tech in 1961. He was an active member of a number of professional boards and associations, as well as Kiwanis of Lubbock.
Preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Joyce Eby, and his son Wilford Eby Wilder, James is survived by his wife of 44 years, Zenda Eby, her son Damon Hogan, several cousins, and a multitude of friends.
Cremation was by Combest Funeral Home, and no formal services were requested. Friends and family will gather with Zenda to share memories of James on Saturday afternoon.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019