Slaton- James A, "Buster" Tucker, 75, of Slaton, passed away May 23, 2019.
Memorial services will be 3:00 PM Friday, May 31, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Slaton.
Buster was born November 13, 1943 in Crowell, TX. He graduated from Dunbar High School in Lubbock in 1963 and attended Langston University and Texas Tech University. Buster proudly served with the U. S. Army in Vietnam. He married Delia Trevino October 3, 1975. Buster had a servant's heart and not only served in law enforcement for more than 42 years, but also served on the Slaton City Council for more than 20 years. He was also an artist and loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by mother, Nellrine Brigham; and his sister, Jeanette Washington.
Buster is survived by his wife, Delia: his daughters, Shandale Tucker of Slaton and Melonie Gates and husband, Mickey of Lubbock' his sister, Annette Hymond of Lewisville; and five grandchildren.
The family suggest memorials to .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2019