Matador, Texas- James Guy Campbell, 77, died February 20, 2020 at home in Matador, Tx, after a valiant battle with cancer. Guy was a 4th generation rancher, following in the footsteps of Henry Harrison (HH) Campbell, the founder of the Matador Land and Cattle Company in 1879 and first county judge of Motley County in 1891. Guy was a lifelong rancher in Motley and Dickens Counties. Guy was known for his spirited storytelling, his faith in God, his devotion to family and friends, and his undying love of his land and cattle on the headwaters of Dutchman Creek in Motley County. He was born September 13, 1942, in Paducah, Tx, to Harold and Grace (Keltz) Campbell. He graduated from Matador High School in 1961, where he played fullback for an undefeated football team, taking the Matadors to a Regional championship. He graduated from Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Tx, in 1967. He was the Masked Rider for the Tarleton State football team in 1965, galloping his horse around the gridiron after a Tarleton team score; and he participated in bull riding competition in rodeos at Tarleton State University. Guy married DiAnn Gunn on February 17, 1968, in Stephenville, Tx. They moved to Matador where they raised three children, all graduates of Matador High School: daughter Shawna Coon (Will) and grandchildren Campbell and Spencer from Celina, Tx; daughter Shannon Gardiner (Andrew) and grandchildren Taylor Starks (Caleb) and Tanner from Prosper, Tx; and Heath Campbell (Carrie) and grandchildren Hunter and Dawson, Celina, Tx. In addition to his children and grandchildren, he is survived by one brother, Harry Campbell (Fran), Lubbock, Tx; two brothers-in-law Steve Gunn (Dorilynn), Stephenville, Tx and Vernon Gunn Jr. (Honeylane), Brownsville, Tx; and one sister-in-law (who was more like a sister) Sandra Gunn of Frisco, Tx. Guy served in a leadership position as an honored elder in the Matador Church of Christ. He served on the Motley County School board six years; and was elected and served seven years as a Precinct One Commissioner of the Motley County Commissioners Court. Following a wildfire of epic proportions in Motley County in 2011, Guy and his family hosted a film crew from Boulder, Co, in the production of an award-winning documentary entitled "A Line in The Sand." Visitation will be held at Moore-Rose Funeral Home, 329 W. California St., Floydada, Tx, from 4-6 pm on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Funeral services will be held at Matador Church of Christ on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 2:00 pm. Following services, burial will be held at East Mound Cemetery under the direction of Moore-Rose Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020