Quitaque, Texas- James Carlton Cathey, 88 of Quitaque, Texas, died on November 17, 2019. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Hope Center in Quitaque, Texas. Ronnie Bailey, member of College Heights Baptist Church, Plainview, Texas, will officiate. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Quitaque. Mr. Cathey will be honored at graveside for his dedication in the Army as he received two Purple Hearts. Visitation and public viewing will be Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Quitaque. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Quitaque. James was born on September 3, 1931 in Bonham, Texas. He was the son of the late William Maut and wife, Chloe Garner Cathey. He was a graduate of Randolf High School in Randolf, Texas. James then entered the military service with the United States Army where he proudly served his country as a combat infantryman during the Korean War. James continued his military service in both the National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve and later retired as a Sergeant First Class. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign War, Tulia, Texas chapter; the American Legion and was a volunteer Fireman of Quitaque. Texas. James' civilian career was with Pioneer Natural Gas/Energas. His hobbies included gardening, feeding his birds, supervising projects, visiting with people and giving others a second chance to start a new life. He was preceded in death by his late wife, Nelda Jean Cathey; mother, Chloe Garner Cathey; father, William Maut Cathey; a sister, Lozetta Bussey; and two brothers, Fenon Cathey and Leon Cathey. He is survived by a sister, Charlene Bivens; daughter, Regina Louise Colby and husband David Colby; son, Reggie Lyn Cathey and wife Becky Cathey; and daughter, Deborah Barron and husband Doug Barron; along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019