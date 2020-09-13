Lubbock- James Craig Hambright, age 63 of Lubbock passed away at Covenant Medical Center on Tuesday September 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with Mesothelioma Cancer. Craig was born in Hale county to the late Gordon Neal Hambright and Mary Darlynn Hambright.



Craig was a devoted father and partner who truly enjoyed and loved his family.



He is survived by a sister Treva Wilson, and a brother, Grant Hambright. He is also survived by a son, Bryson Hambright, three nephews Jordon Hambright, Cam and Caleb Chambers, three step children Tristanny Dickson, Ronald and Daysha Reagan, and his partner, Susanna Dickson.



Craig graduated from Floydada High school prior to attending Texas Tech University obtaining his bachelor's degree in Music Education. He spent many years as a music educator in the surrounding cities of Lubbock prior to becoming a Truck Driver.



The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the medical staff at Covenant Medical Center as well as The Joe Arrington Cancer Center.



Memorial Service will be held at 10503 Slide Road, Church on the Rock's South Campus location on Monday September 14th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store