1/1
James D. "Sonny" Hill
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Services for James (Sonny), 84 of Lubbock will be held 1:00PM Friday on September 4, 2020, at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Mr. Hill passed away on Sunday, August 30th.

James (Sonny) was born on April 26, 1936 in Huckabee, Texas to Joseph Earl and Ruby Hill. He graduated from Lubbock High School in 1955 and married Patricia A. Ferrell on June 7, 1958. He was an extraordinary bowler with two 300 games and an avid golfer with a hole in one. In his earlier years he was a race car driver.

He was proceeded in death by his wife Patricia A. Hill, a brother Billy Hill and two sisters, Mary Gardner and Linda Womack.

Survivors include two sons, Edwin Hill of Elgin, Jerry and wife Estelle Hill of Lubbock, one daughter Becky and husband Richard McDaniel of Lubbock, a sister Joann and husband Lawrence McCandless of League City, four grandchildren, Kassi and husband Ricky Cloe, Sonny Hill, Cody Hill and Cory Duncan and two step-grandkids, Richard McDaniel and Alex Resendez, and eight great-grandkids.

The family will receive friends and family at the funeral home on September 3, 2020, at 3:00PM to 5:00PM.

Memorial are suggested to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be offered at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved