Lubbock- Services for James (Sonny), 84 of Lubbock will be held 1:00PM Friday on September 4, 2020, at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Mr. Hill passed away on Sunday, August 30th.
James (Sonny) was born on April 26, 1936 in Huckabee, Texas to Joseph Earl and Ruby Hill. He graduated from Lubbock High School in 1955 and married Patricia A. Ferrell on June 7, 1958. He was an extraordinary bowler with two 300 games and an avid golfer with a hole in one. In his earlier years he was a race car driver.
He was proceeded in death by his wife Patricia A. Hill, a brother Billy Hill and two sisters, Mary Gardner and Linda Womack.
Survivors include two sons, Edwin Hill of Elgin, Jerry and wife Estelle Hill of Lubbock, one daughter Becky and husband Richard McDaniel of Lubbock, a sister Joann and husband Lawrence McCandless of League City, four grandchildren, Kassi and husband Ricky Cloe, Sonny Hill, Cody Hill and Cory Duncan and two step-grandkids, Richard McDaniel and Alex Resendez, and eight great-grandkids.
The family will receive friends and family at the funeral home on September 3, 2020, at 3:00PM to 5:00PM.
Memorial are suggested to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be offered at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com
.