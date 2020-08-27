Lubbock- 66 passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 2 to 4 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. James was born to Fred Satchel and Cardcill Naylor on July 17, 1954. James was a veteran in the Army 82nd Airborne. He worked for Wiley Barbecue for the last ten years. He leaves to cherish his memory; two brothers, Fred (Dorothy) Satchel, Jr. and Edward Phillips; two sisters, Cynthia Philips and Mattie Johnson; one stepsister, Mary Sue Baker; one son, Johnny Satchel; one daughter, LaRhonda Satchel; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.