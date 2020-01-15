|
Lubbock- Dr. James E. Goggin passed away on January 14, 2020. He was born on May 8, 1940, in Brooklyn, NY. After graduating from Jamaica High School in Queens NY, Jim attended and graduated from Muhlenberg College in Pennsylvania, where he also played basketball. He obtained his PHD in clinical psychology from Yeshiva University in New York. In 1967 he married his love Eileen. Their marriage ended with her death in 2014. Eileen was also a clinical psychologist.
During their marriage they lived in Port Jefferson, NY, Shawnee Mission KS and Kansas City MO. They moved to Lubbock, TX in 1973 so Jim could teach at the newly formed Texas Tech University Health Science Center. In 1979 Jim established his own private practice. Jim continued his practice until his retirement in 2015, specializing in the treatment of children.
Jim and Eileen, after extensive research in the United States and Germany, published their book, Death of a Jewish Science (Purdue University Press, 2001), which was a history of psychoanalysis during the Third Reich in Germany. The book explores how the practice of a profession is influenced by the political system in which it functions.
In addition to Jim's love of basketball, he also enjoyed tennis as long as his knees would allow him to play. Although Jim and Eileen had no children, Jim will be mourned by Eileen's cousin, Alan Filler his wife Rochelle and their three children, Joshua, Ethan and Edith, as well as by friends who assisted him after his retirement, Mark Trittipo, Whitney Verett, Donna Shobert, Brittani McDonald, Glenda Pack, and Don Graf. He also will be missed by a host of patients, whose lives be enhanced and improved. May he rest in peace.
Celebration of life services will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 17, 2020 in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Sanders Funeral Home.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020