James Edward Bridges

James Edward Bridges Obituary
Lubbock- James Edward Bridges of Lubbock, Texas passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the age of 85. A memorial will be held at 11am on Saturday, February 23 at Sunrise Church of Christ -

4406 N. University, Lubbock, Texas 79415 James is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Bessie, his brothers Jack and Doug, his sisters Shirley and Kay, his son Mickey, his daughter-in-law Carolyn, & greatgrandson Chance Lightener. James is survived by his wife Anna, his children - Jerilyn & David; Randy Bridges & Paula; Cindi & Graig; Dolly; Donna & Stanley; a sister, Betty Jean & brother-in-law, Charlie Procter; sister-in-law, Pat Bridges; his grandchildren (Darrell, April, Lonnie, Joey, Debbie, Tara, Cody, Savanna, JoAnna, Kasey, Cassie, Seth, Carlie, Ethan, Andrew, and Reed) and over 30 great-grandchildren, a couple of great-great grandchildren & many nieces & nephews. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hospice, wonderful neighbors, Sunrise Church of Christ, & all the friends and family. In lieu of flowers, James requested that donations be made to the Sunset International Bible Institute: Finance Office 3723 34th St., Lubbock, TX 79410. 806-788-3286

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019
