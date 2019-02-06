|
Floydada- James Edward Lovell, age 92, of Floydada, passed away on February 4, 2019. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Trinity Assembly of God in Floydada with Justin Brown and Tom Ross officiation. Interment will follow at the Floyd County Memorial Park in Floydada. Visitation will be from 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada.
James was born on March 3, 1926 (his grandfather James Crawford Lovell's birthday) in Aiken, Texas, to Walter Allen and Margaret Louise (Creed) Lovell. He graduated from Floydada High School in 1943. He attended college at Texas Technological College in Lubbock, graduating in 1950 with a BA degree in accounting He was a member of the US Navy aboard DD-857-USS Bristol Destroyer from 1944-1946 as a machinist mate 3rd class. He observed from the deck, the Japanese surrender on board the USS Missouri. He also walked thru the ruins of Hiroshima. After the war in observance of President Franklin Roosevelt's birthday, he was aboard the USS Joseph P. Kennedy, as the sailed up the Hudson to Hyde Park. He married Sue Ann Stewart in Long Beach, California and three children were born to this union, Lindsay Allen, LuAnn, and Thomas James. They moved to Floydada in 1960 where James farmed for several years before starting his teaching career. James taught 5th - 8th grades, and 9th - 12th grades for 26 years for FISD. He was a natural teacher and enjoyed it. He taught math in Junior High, all subjects in 5th grade, and Vocational Education in High School. James bought and worked on property, and after retirement enjoyed traveling in their travel trailer, and playing bridge on the computer. He was a faithful patron of the Floydada Senior Citizens and enjoyed lunch there daily.
Mr. Lovell is preceded in death by his wife, Sue Ann; eldest son, Lindsay; as well as his parents, Walter Allen and Margaret Lovell; brother, Clyde Allen Lovell; and sister, Francis Wallace.
He is survived by his daughter, LuAnn (Mike) Collins; son, Thomas James (Mary) Lovell; sisters, Gladys Fitch and Margaret Soudelier; grandsons, James (Jim) Collins, John Collins, Adam Lovell, Joshua Lovell; granddaughter, Abbye Arrant; as well as 7 great-grandchildren with one more on the way.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
