Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson's Harveson & Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-336-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for James Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edward Smith


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Edward Smith Obituary
Richland Hills, Texas- James Edward Smith passed away Saturday May 16, 2020.

Service: No services are planned at this time.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in James' name to a local food bank, or other charity.

James was born June 27, 1940, in Abilene, Texas to Ed and Rencie Freeman Smith. He graduated from Monterrey High School, Lubbock Texas in 1958. James was a Union Sheet Metal Worker, retired and a member of the Sheet Metal Worker's Local Union 68 for over 50 years.

James was preceded in death by wife, Norma Ruth Richardson Smith, son, Daryl Wayne Smith, father, Ed Smith, and mother, Rencie Freeman Smith.



Survivors include his son, Michael L. Smith and wife Elizabeth of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Ethan R. Robertson and wife Rebecca of Jacksonville, Florida, Caitlin M. Smith of Austin, Texas, and Zachary W. Smith of Fort Worth; Nieces, Sherri Smith Jobe of Lubbock, Texas, and Kelly Kimble of Wolfforth, Texas; Nephews, Zane Richardson of Lubbock, Texas, and Cale Richardson of Austin, Texas, and three great-grandchildren.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -