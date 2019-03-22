|
Lubbock- James Faber McNally, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday March 15, 2019 surrounded by family. He will be remembered as a faithful man - a devoted father, brother and husband. He was a dedicated coach, teacher and mentor to thousands through his long career at Texas Tech University. Born July 21, 1927 in Austin, MN to Faber and Leontine McNally, he was the oldest of twelve. After attending Austin High School, where he was co-captain of their state championship swim team, he served in the Navy from 1945-1948. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma, where he met and married Patsy Mae Reynolds in 1949. They moved to Lubbock in 1952 where he went to work for the Boys Club. Two years later he started his 41- year career at Texas Tech University as swimming and diving coach and associate professor in Health, Physical Education, & Recreation. While at Texas Tech he earned his Master's Degree. The number of Lubbockites who learned to swim or scuba dive at his direction number in the thousands. He started the Lubbock Swim Club and was for many years manager of Clapp Pool. Induction into Austin High Hall of Fame, Texas Tech Hall of Honor, and Distinguished Service Award from Texas Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame were hallmarks of an esteemed career. He was fiercely proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He loved telling them stories and spending time with them, especially near water. He enjoyed volunteering with Lubbock Friends of the Library for several years. His parents, sisters Pat Rishavy, Sr. Janet McNally, Marion Hurd, and his beloved wife, Patsy, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Tamara , sons James(Kathy), Robert(Carol), Stephen(Cherie), Charles(Vickie), Alan(Judy), Mark(Nona), Tim(Kim), and daughters Gaile Loving(Bob), Margaret Lewis, Carol Townsend(Russell), step-son, Patrick Seibt, 18 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers Daniel, Brian (Baerbel), Dennis (Linda), Thomas (Leslie) and Sisters Sharon Johnson, Janet Larson (Roger), Mary Haraldson, Edith Lee. Rosary with visitation and reception will be Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 5:00 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home, Lubbock, TX. Funeral Mass will be at Christ the King Cathedral on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:00 am with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff of Joe Arrington Cancer Center for their extraordinary care and kindness during the past few months. Donations to the Coach James McNally Endowed Scholarship at Texas Tech University may be made to College of Arts and Sciences, Texas Tech University, Attn: Cathey Durham, P.O. Box41034, Lubbock, Texas 79409. Memorials to Christ the King Cathedral may also be made to 4011 54th St, Attn: Beverly Wink, Lubbock, TX 79413.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019