Lubbock- James "Jim" Gordon passed away on March 10, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm today, March 12, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 81 years at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Cooper Methodist Church in Woodrow, Texas. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020