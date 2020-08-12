O'Donnell- James Guy Thompson of O'Donnell passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the age of 65. He was born May 3, 1955 in Lamesa to Floyd and Lorene (Beach) Thompson, the only boy, along with 5 sisters. He graduated from O'Donnell High School in 1973.
"Jim", as he was known to his daddy, was a skilled woodworker, carpenter, and builder. And like his daddy, he could build or fix anything. He built homes, commercial buildings, and cabinetry. As a little boy, he was always taking apart, rebuilding, inventing, or constructing something. James Guy always found beauty in a piece of wood and excelled in his craft.
James Guy enjoyed reading about family and town history. He also had a passion for music. James Guy found country life peaceful. He loved nature and watching the wildlife near his home.
James Guy had a deep love for his family and friends. He was all about his family, home cooked meals and making memories. He loved to reminisce about his childhood adventures, favorite places, and dear friendships.
James Guy chose Jesus as his Savior as a young boy and became a member of First Baptist Church of O'Donnell.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Christal Rose Thompson and husband, Joey Trevino of O'Donnell; grandchildren Isaiah Garza, Lexi Garza, Benji Garza, Noah Garza, Carli Moon Garza and Moses Trevino; great-grandson, Easton Rios; sisters, Carole Edwards (Wendell) of O'Donnell, Sarah Masten (Bill) of Shallowater, Jane Furlow of Lubbock, Joan Porter (Ty) of Georgetown, and Tami Miller (Cody) of Lubbock; and his beloved cat of 14 years, Moses. For James Guy, the love he had for his family will never be forgotten.
James Guy was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Lorene Thompson, grandparents, Clay and Myrtle Thompson, and C. J. and Edna Beach.
Private family graveside services will be held. Please share your memories of James Guy by visiting www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church 701 Standefer O'Donnell, Texas 79351 or one's favorite charity.