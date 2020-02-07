|
|
Lubbock- James Harder entered his eternal home on February 5, 2020. We will celebrate his life of 93 years on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:00 am at LakeRidge United Methodist Church Wesley Chapel in Lubbock, TX. Graveside services will be held at 9:00 am at the Levelland Cemetery. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish at www.memorialdesigners.net.
James Harder was born on August 12, 1926, to Carroll and Ruth Harder. He graduated from Plainview High School and later attended West Texas State in Canyon, TX where he received a bachelor's degree in Education. James served in the United States Navy from 1944 until 1946. He married Kathryn Brooks on June 5, 1949 and they were blessed with two children, Larry Harder and Kim Harder Williams. He began his teaching career in Levelland, TX. After three years in education, James pursued a career in the insurance business. The insurance agency of Paxton, Foster and Harder continued for many years and later became the Harder Agency, which was run by James and his son, Larry Harder. James was a member of many civic organizations in Levelland and always a faithful supporter of Levelland High School and South Plains College athletic events. After his retirement from the agency, James and wife, Kathryn enjoyed spending time together. Their retirement years revolved around family, golfing, playing bridge and participating in various bible studies. Time spent at their home in Ruidoso was a favorite past time. They were devoted volunteers for Meals on Wheels and faithfully visited nursing home residents. James and Kathryn were members of the First United Methodist Church in Levelland, TX where they served on many committees, and James taught the Open Door Sunday School class.
Survivors include his daughter, Kim (Rob) Williams; daughter-in-law, Pat Harder all of Lubbock; grandchildren, Kristin (Trent) Booher, Kasey (Blake) Brazelton, Reagan (Chase) Alexander, and Alex (Matt) Miller; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn; his son, Larry; and a brother, Jerry Harder.
The family of James Harder has designated the Larry Harder Memorial Scholarship at South Plains College or for memorial contributions.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020