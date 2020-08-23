Lubbock, Texas- James Harvey Scott passed away at the age of 84 on August 16, 2020.James Harvey Scott was born on May 4, 1936 to James and Mary Scott. He graduated from Lubbock High School in 1954. He served in the United States Army and Army Reserve from 1958 to 1962. He attended Texas Tech and graduated in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture. While at Tech, he was a member of the Aggie Club and the Horticulture Club. He married Carolyn Ruth Minyard on March 9th, 1972. They had two children, Stephanie and Jimmy. He was a letter carrier for the US Postal Service for 26 years, retiring in 1997. His hobbies included gardening, bird watching, and reading.He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Carolyn, daughter Stephanie, son Jimmy and wife Lisa, 2 grandchildren James and Kaitlyn, one sister, Martha (Richard) Warner, 2 nephews, other relatives and friends.Visitation will be from 4-6 Monday at Resthaven. Graveside services will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday at Resthaven Memorial Park.