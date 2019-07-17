Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
James Henry Smith

James Henry Smith Obituary
Wolfforth- Family and friends of Dr. James Henry Smith, 71, of Wolfforth will be celebrating his life at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019. A tribute of James's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.

Dr. Smith passed away July 15, 2019. He was born December 21, 1947 in Rayville, LA, to Henry Oliver Smith and Velma Geneva Hardy Smith. He was a professor at Texas Tech, Utah State, and Texas A&M Universities.

Dr. Smith is survived by his wife, Charlotte Welch Smith; daughter, Angela Robinson; son-in-law, Shane Robinson; grandchildren Katie Smith and Jack Robinson; nephew, Bill Golliher; and niece Pam Golliher.Services will be held in Rayville, Louisiana with burial at Stevenson Family Cemetery on Monday, July 22, 2019.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 17 to July 18, 2019
