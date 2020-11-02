1/1
James "Jim" Ince
1958 - 2020
Lubbock- James "Jim" Albert Ince, 62, a lifelong resident of Lubbock, departed from our Earthly world on October 26, 2020. He will lay in state on Monday, November 2, 2020, from 8 am to 6 pm, and Tuesday, November 3, 2020, from 8 am to 6 pm at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Face coverings are mandatory while visiting. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon at www.memorialdesigners.net. Per Jim's wishes, no formal services will be held due to the pandemic.

Jim was born on June 9, 1958, to Earl, Jr., and Estelle (Davies) Ince. He attended Mackenzie

Junior High and graduated from Coronado High School in 1976. Jim enjoyed playing football, singing in the choir, and traveling to Europe. He met the love of his life, Ellen Bishop, during their later high school years and remained high school sweethearts until they were married on April 17, 1982. He attended Texas Tech University and remained a lifelong Red Raider fan. Some of his greatest memories were tailgating with friends and family at Texas Tech football games. Along with his father, he enjoyed raising and racing Quarter Horses in Ruidoso, New Mexico.

Jim had a multitude of jobs across his life. He worked with his family as part of the Ince Oil Company for over 20 years, a DJ at KDAV, and went by the moniker "Diamond Jim," who loved to play Buddy Holly and the rock and roll oldies. He worked as a rodeo clown for the ABC rodeo. He was a member of the downtown chapter Lubbock AMBUCS and later worked for Rip Griffin companies. His most important job was being the foundation for his family and always being there with a smile and a laugh.

Survivors include wife, Ellen; two daughters, Megan Bird and husband Jared and Abbie Ince-Hendrickson and husband Ryan; granddaughter, Avaline Bird; brothers, Max Ince and wife MaryAnn and Joe Ince and wife Leslie; niece, Kimberly McClure and husband Tom; nephew, Keely Hall, and wife Melissa; Ashley Ince Pfiefer and family; Amber Ince Libby and family; Kasey Ince Smith and family, and Tyler Ince and family; along with numerous other beloved family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Estelle, and his sister, Earlene Hall and, husband Bobby.

The family of Jim Ince has designated the American Heart Association and the World Wildlife Fund for memorial contributions donated in his memory.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Lying in State
08:00 - 06:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
NOV
3
Lying in State
08:00 - 06:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
