Lubbock- 67, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. James was born to Baraj Olap and Lakbel Tiberke on March 5, 1952. James is survived by his wife, Linda Tiberke; four daughters, Helmira Borden-Stewart, Rose Eustace, Elsei Augustine, and Sherya Sinecio; five sons, Johnny Julios, Rhiner Tiberke, Jaylee Nauro, James, Tiberke, Jr., and Vjay Tiberke; four sisters, Alsie Lanidrik, Herbianna Jilej, Jekkein Nelson, and Mangrik Rujke; a host of grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. John Neumann. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 11 to July 12, 2019