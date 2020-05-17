|
|
Lubbock- Dr. James Joseph Lanter passed away in his sleep on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 2 pm central time.
Dr. Lanter was born in Marion, IL in 1936, and he served in the US Army for two years, stationed in Korea. He graduated from Purdue University in 1964 and then received his Ph.D. in psychology from the Catholic University of America in 1971. He worked for the Veteran's Administration for 25 years and served as Chief of Psychology Services at VAs in Wichita, KS and Salem, VA. Upon retirement, he worked for 15 years at Snowshoe, WV, as a ski instructor. In 2008, at the age of 72, Dr. Lanter was ordained as an Episcopal priest after completing studies at Virginia Theological Seminary. He served the West Virginia diocese as priest at St. John's in Marlington, WV, and at Chapel of the Mount at Snowshoe, WV for seven years. In 2015, Dr. Lanter and his wife relocated to Lubbock, TX, where he performed occasional services at St. Luke's in Levelland, TX. In addition to his love for skiing, Dr. Lanter enjoyed hiking and long-distance bicycle rides. He also traveled to all 50 states and was involved in the Lubbock bridge community.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Dr. Joyce Lanter of Lubbock; his children, Dr. Patricia Lanter of Norwich, VT, Joseph Lanter of Virginia City, MT, Kathleen Baughan of Richmond, VA, and Jamie Lanter of Blacksburg, VA; his stepdaughters, Dr. Sindee Simon of Lubbock and Ashley Simon Clifton of Wichita, KS; his grandchildren, Brendan and Hope Dufty, Kathleen and Lilly Baughan, and Sophie, Mia, and Ian Lanter; his siblings, Mary Halde of Troy, IL, Patricia Armstrong of Southfield, MI, and Thomas Lanter of Portsmouth, NH. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Kathryn Lanter.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in honor of Dr. James Joseph Lanter to support outreach in Snowshoe and Marlington, WV: Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia, 1608 Virginia St. East, P.O. Box 5400, Charleston, WV 25361; www.wvdiocese.org.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020