Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
View Map
James Junior Hargis


1935 - 2019
James Junior Hargis Obituary
Lubbock- James Junior Hargis 84, of Haskell passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. He was born May 13, 1935 in Altus, Oklahoma to James Matt and Cora (Haley) Hargis. James grew up in Bonham, Texas until the age of 14 when he moved to Lubbock. He married Joyce Jones on February 12, 1954 in Lubbock. James liked to hunt and fish as well as watch football and baseball. He was a paint contractor for many years.

James is survived by his wife, Joyce of Haskell; one daughter, Carrie (Dennis Ruthardt) Hargis of Lubbock; one son, Ronnie (Kathy) Hargis of Lubbock; one brother, Don (Sue) Hargis of Lubbock; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Janet Bledsoe; one brother, Norman Hargis; and three sisters, Billie Jo Etheridge, Bobbie Rhea, and Lesta Prater.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with the family receiving friends from 4-6 p.m. Celebration of life services will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with interment to follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
